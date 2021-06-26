The 10 round lightweight main event Friday night saw Agustin Ezequiel Quintana (14-1-1, 10 KOs) of Argentina stop countryman Claudio Gabriel Daneff (11-2-1, 7 KOs)) in round 7. The event took place at the Microestadio Municipal, Hurlingham, in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Both fighters started out aggressively setting the tone for the fight. There were several heated exchanges throughout the bout with Quintana getting the better of them with his edge in speed and precision. Daneff had a notable bruise underneath his left eye.

Late in round 7, Quintana snapped the head back of the southpaw Daneff with a right hand knocking him defenseless into the ropes. The referee issued Daneff a standing 8 count to the very dazed Daneff. When the action resumed a dazed Daneff tried to hold on and the referee correctly stopped the fight seconds later as Daneff was still visibly hurt. The official time of the stoppage was 2:48 of round 7. Quintana won Daneff´s World Boxing Council Latino Lightweight Title.

Rounding out the undercard:

Yamil Alberto Peralta UD Marcos Nicolas Karalitzky 8 rounds cruiserweights

Leandro Ariel Fonseca UD Facundo Alberto Rojas 6 rounds weltweights

Yoel Alberto Peralta W TKO 6 Denis Alejandro Andrade 6 rounds welterweights

Gerardo Antonio Perez SD Jesus Adrian Daneff 6 rounds super weltweights

Mario Margossian promoted the event with TyC Sports televising