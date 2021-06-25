Unbeaten WBA super middleweight champion David Morrell Jr. and undefeated challenger Mario Cázares squared off at a press conference on Friday ahead of their 12-round contest that headlines on FOX Network this Sunday from The Armory in Minneapolis.

This fight is going to be a war. It’s going to be Cuba vs. Mexico. I know he’s well prepared, but I know that I’ve prepared better. – Morrell

“Sunday is going to be a war.” – Cazares

DAVID MORRELL JR.

“I did everything the same to prepare for this fight. I trained hard. Only this time I had much more time to get in shape.

“This fight is going to be a war. It’s going to be Cuba vs. Mexico. I know he’s well prepared, but I know that I’ve prepared better.

“I’m ready for whatever happens. If it goes the distance, then I’ll be ready to win. If it goes easier and ends inside the distance, I’m still going to win. I prepared very well for this fight.

“My game plan is to stay happy and to be ready for whatever. My mood is not going to change.

“There’s been a lot of talk that I may not be ready for a test like this. I’m going to prove all of those people wrong on Sunday. I’m ready for this fight and for all of the fighters at 168 pounds.

“Minneapolis is my home. I’m happy to be fighting here. I consider everyone in Minneapolis to be part of my team. This is my new home and I’m excited to put on a great show at The Armory on Sunday.”

MARIO CÁZARES

“I understand the Cuban style of fighting very well. We have a lot of influence from the Cuban style. So I know Morrell and I understand exactly where he’s coming from with his style.

“This opportunity didn’t happen overnight. I’ve been working towards this moment and getting ready for this fight for a long time.

“Sunday is going to be a war.”