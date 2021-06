Loma-Nakatani weights from Las Vegas Vasiliy Lomachenko 134.6 vs. Masayoshi Nakatani 134.4

Robert Brant 159.6 vs. Janibek Alimkhanuly 159.6

Giovani Santillan 147.6 vs. Cecil McCalla 147.4

Robert Rodriguez 118.8 vs. Luis Fernando Saavedra 118.8

Floyd Diaz 117.8 vs. Jaime Jasso 116.2

Guido Vianello 244 vs. Marlon Williams 217.5

Subaru Murata 121.6 vs. Keven Monroy 119.8

DeMichael Harris 134.2 vs. Jonatan Hernan Godoy 134.2 Venue: Virgin Hotels Las Vegas

Promoter: Top Rank

