Mario Barrios 139.5 vs. Gervonta Davis 139.75
(WBA super lightweight title)
Erickson Lubin 153.5 vs. Jeison Rosario 154
Batyr Akhmedov 139.5 vs. Algenis Mendez 139.5
Carlos Adames 157 vs. Alexis Salazar 157
Venue: State Farm Arena in Atlanta
Promoter: Mayweather Promotions, TGB Promotions
TV: Showtime PPV
What a difference in height. I guess when you are the same weight it evens things out in a way. But this is a big difference. Looking forward to this fight.
We ALL know no matter what happens, this fight will end in a KNOCKOUT!