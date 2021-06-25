Barrios, Tank make weight Mario Barrios 139.5 vs. Gervonta Davis 139.75

(WBA super lightweight title) Erickson Lubin 153.5 vs. Jeison Rosario 154

Batyr Akhmedov 139.5 vs. Algenis Mendez 139.5

Carlos Adames 157 vs. Alexis Salazar 157 Venue: State Farm Arena in Atlanta

Promoter: Mayweather Promotions, TGB Promotions

TV: Showtime PPV Loma-Nakatani weights from Las Vegas Martinez, Cordova, Matellon, Argumedo make weight

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ

We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.

1. Keep comments related to boxing.

2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.

3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.

Offending posts will be removed.

Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.

