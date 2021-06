Martinez, Cordova, Matellon, Argumedo make weight Julio Cesar Martinez 112 vs. Joel Cordova 112

(WBC flyweight title)



Daniel Matellon 107.6 vs. Jose Argumedo 107.6

(WBA interim light flyweight title)



Christian Alan Gomez Duran 147 vs. Jorge Perez Sanchez 147

Diego Pacheco 167 vs. Jesus Moroyoqui Palomares 167

Gabriel Valenzuela 138.9 vs. Juan Ocura 138.9 Venue: Dome Alcalde – CODE Jalisco in Guadalajara, Mexico

Promoter: Matchroom

