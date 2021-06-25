Former IBF bantamweight champion Paul Butler (33-2, 15 KOs) won a ten round split decision over Willibaldo Garcia (12-5-1, 6 KOs) in a bout for the vacant WBO International title. Butler dropped Garcia in the first round, but had to go the route. Scores were 96-94, 97-92 Butler, 95-94 Garcia.

Unbeaten junior welterweight prospect Pierce O’Leary (7-0, 3 KOs) knocked Jan Marsalek (8-4, 7 KOs) out cold with a flush left hook in round two. Marsalek was taken out on a stretcher.

In an eliminator for the British light heavyweight title, Hosea Burton (26-2, 12 KOs) scored a sixth round KO over Liam Conroy (18-7-1, 9 KOs). A shot to the ear put Conroy down for the count. Time was 1:44

Undefeated lightweight Gary Cully (13-0, 7 KOs) was victorious when Viorel Simion (22-6, 9 KOs) didn’t come out for round four.