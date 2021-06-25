June 25, 2021
Boxing News

Tszyu: Zerafa will not go the distance

By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing

WBO #1 light middleweight Tim Tszyu has predicted he will stop WBA #6 middleweight Michael Zerafa inside the distance when they clash on July 7 at Newcastle Entertainment Centre, Newcastle, NSW, Australia. “In all honesty, we don’t need refs,” Tszyu told reporters. “This fight won’t need refs. This fight won’t need judges. It’s not going past ten.”

Meanwhile, the Zerafa camp is threatening to pull out if they don’t get to approve the officials, citing “criminal” officiating in Zerafa’s loss to Jeff Horn in their rematch.

>