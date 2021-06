Weights from Mexico City Christian “Chicharo” Gonzalez 110.0 vs Saul “Baby” Juarez 110.2

Yoamir Miguel Hernandez 138.9 vs. Jonathan Alejandro Escobedo 138.9

Jonathan Alexis Ramirez 129.0 vs. Miguel Angel Martinez 133.4 Venue: Foro Viena in Mexico City

Promoter: Producciones Deportivas

TV: Estrella TV (10PM. ET/9 PM CT) Tszyu: Zerafa will not go the distance Harris, Sandoval make weight

