Harris, Sandoval make weight Jay Harris 111.75 vs. Ricardo Sandoval 111.25

(IBF flyweight eliminator) Paul Butler 117.75 vs. Willibaldo Garcia 117.25

Pierce O’Leary 142.75 vs. Jan Marsalek 141.75

Gary Cully 136.25 vs. Viorel Simion 135.75

Hosea Burton 174.6 vs. Liam Conroy 174.9 Venue: University of Bolton Stadium, Bolton, England

Promoter: MTK Promotions

TV: ESPN+ (2:00PM ET / 11:00AM PT) Weights from Mexico City Yamauchi halts Nakayama, keeps WBO AP 112lb belt

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ

We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.

1. Keep comments related to boxing.

2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.

3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.

Offending posts will be removed.

Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.