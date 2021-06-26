Hearn: Joshua-Usyk Sept 25 Promoter Eddie Hearn has announced the date for the showdown between WBA, IBF, WBO heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua and WBO mandatory challenger Oleksandr Usyk. “September 25 is the date,” Hearn stated on Instagram Live. The new 62,850-seat Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London is the frontrunner to host the bout. Weights from New Hampshire

