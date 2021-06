Morrell, Cazares make weight David Morrell 167.2 vs. Mario Abel Cazares 166.6

(WBA super middleweight title) Efetobor Apochi 199.2 vs. Brandon Glanton 200.4

Omar Juarez 142.4 vs. All Rivera 142.2

Leon Lawson III 153.2 vs. Nathaniel Gallimore 153.2

Atif Oberlton 175 vs. Jasper McCargo 177

Travon Marshall 153.2 vs. Ruben Torres 151.8

Alantez Fox 166.8 vs. Manny Woods 166.2

Ve Shawn Owens 140 vs. Joseph Francisco 139.8

Angel Chavez 169.4 vs. Arsenio Hall 169.8 Venue: Minneapolis Armory, Minneapolis, Minnesota

Promoter: TGB Promotions

TV: FOX, FS1 Flanagan and Sonny Bill victorious Hearn: Joshua-Usyk Sept 25

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ

We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.

1. Keep comments related to boxing.

2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.

3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.

Offending posts will be removed.

Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.