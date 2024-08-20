Iaaac Carbonell 175.4 vs. Cleotis Pendarvis 176.8
Curtis Harper 270.4 vs. Deon Ronny Hale 325
Precious Harris vs.McCray vs. Sonya Dreiling 158.5
Michael Cserenyi 236.4 vs. Julio Mendoza 248.8
Ry Leek Born 1334 vs. Jayvonne O’Neal 128.4
Lindsey Ellis 127.2 vs. Sarah Click 127.4
Venue: Troubadour Nashville
Promoter: Jimmy Adams Promotions
TV: Countrybox247.com, itube24.com, Trillerr.TV (Marc Abrams and Albert Haynesworth on the call)
1st Bell 7PM CT (8 PM ET)
