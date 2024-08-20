In this weekend’s biggest boxing telecast, ring legend Floyd Mayweather Jr. makes his long-awaited debut in Mexico City when he takes on John Gotti III in an eight-round exhibition rematch on a $49.99 PPV Saturday night at the renowned CDMX Arena. In their first encounter, Floyd handily outboxed Gotti III, the grandson of the famous New York mob boss John Gotti. When the bout was stopped, the action started as an enraged Gotti charged after Floyd and prompted a wild melee in the ring.

In addition to the main fight, the card will include an 8-round exhibition between former WBC welterweight champion “Vicious” Victor Ortiz and Rodrigo Damián Coria, WBC super bantamweight silver champion Alan David Picasso (28-0-1, 16 KOs) against former world title challenger Azat Hovhanisyan (21-4, 17 KOs) in a 12-rounder, and Curmel Tramayne Moton (4-0, 3 KOs) against Victor Vazquez (5-2-1) in a 6-round, lightweight matchup.