August 19, 2024
Boxing News

Movie star/boxing promoter Alain Delon passes

By Robert Coster

French movie star heartrob and boxing lover Alain Delon has passed away at age 88. Delon´s tie to boxing consisted of the two title fights he promoted in the early 1970s, using his own money, pitting WBC middleweight champion Carlos Monzon against his challenger, local favorite Jean-Claude Bouttier. In their first fight, Monzon stopped Bouttier in 12 rounds (June 17-1972). The second battle on September 29,1973, had Monzon winning on points over 15 rounds. Delon attracted the French jet set to these two memorable fights, filling Parisian arenas. RIP Alain Delon.

  • i think he was involved in the mantequilla napoles -carlos monzon fight also. i remember hearing his name as a kid in the early seventies when i first started following boxing. a life time ago . Rest in peace , Mr. Delon .

