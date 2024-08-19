By Robert Coster

French movie star heartrob and boxing lover Alain Delon has passed away at age 88. Delon´s tie to boxing consisted of the two title fights he promoted in the early 1970s, using his own money, pitting WBC middleweight champion Carlos Monzon against his challenger, local favorite Jean-Claude Bouttier. In their first fight, Monzon stopped Bouttier in 12 rounds (June 17-1972). The second battle on September 29,1973, had Monzon winning on points over 15 rounds. Delon attracted the French jet set to these two memorable fights, filling Parisian arenas. RIP Alain Delon.