Ramon Arellano (Arellano Boxing Promotions) presents another night of boxing Thursday September 12th in Nashville, Tennessee featuring his promotions’ top fighters. The site of the event will be Arellano’s popular San Jose Fiesta Mexican restaraunt. The 6 round light heavyweight main event will see a quick return to the ring for the comebacking unbeaten Carlos ‘ Pupita’ Fidel Guity Miranda (7-0, 3 KOs) of Honduras. Guity now 26, will step up taking on unbeaten Michael Nelson ( 3-0, 2 KOs).

‘Pupita’ returned with a win last month after being inactive for nearly 8 years. Also on tthe card in seperate bouts will be prospects Nalek Korba (1-0, 1 KO), a light heavyweight from Venezuela, and super lightweight Hebreux Francois (3-0, 2 KOs) of Haiti. Korbaj represented Venezuela in the 2020 olympics in Tokyo, Japan.