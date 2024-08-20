Floyd Mayweather Jr. arrived in Mexico City late last night, just before midnight, and was greeted by a vibrant group of mariachis who surprised him with traditional music. In an unexpected and heartfelt gesture, Mayweather not only stopped to listen but also joined in the celebration, dancing to the music and embracing one of the mariachis.

Before heading to his hotel, Mayweather took a moment to send a message to his Mexican fans: “I am very grateful to be here in Mexico City, a place full of history and world champions. It is an honor for me to fight in this country that has given so much to the world of boxing. See you soon in the ring.”

Mayweather exhibition rematch with John Gotti III, the grandson of notorious mob boss John Gotti, will take place on Saturday at Arena CDMX with a worldwide PPV audience.