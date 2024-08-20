Floyd Mayweather Jr. arrived in Mexico City late last night, just before midnight, and was greeted by a vibrant group of mariachis who surprised him with traditional music. In an unexpected and heartfelt gesture, Mayweather not only stopped to listen but also joined in the celebration, dancing to the music and embracing one of the mariachis.
Before heading to his hotel, Mayweather took a moment to send a message to his Mexican fans: “I am very grateful to be here in Mexico City, a place full of history and world champions. It is an honor for me to fight in this country that has given so much to the world of boxing. See you soon in the ring.”
Mayweather exhibition rematch with John Gotti III, the grandson of notorious mob boss John Gotti, will take place on Saturday at Arena CDMX with a worldwide PPV audience.
Little Floyd. Giant Ego.. let it go dude. Spend time with the family. Jeez.. Jon Gotti the 3rd??? Lmao!!!
the reason i’m not getting this event is because i love boxing, and i don’t want to be the only person that buys it
Does he need money, the limelight or both? I hope it is the limelight and/or he needs something to focus on to stay on the straight and narrow. Hate to see people have all that money and lose it! These events are not for me but maybe he likes having a reason to stay in shape with minimal risk. He did once say we can choose not to buy. Someone must be buying this stuff though cause he keeps dong them.
No thanks…NEXT!!
As my friend Tai says on here: just not going do it.
– Could you tell us what he had for dinner and when he went potty?????