Reigning WBA Middleweight World Champion Erislandy “The American Dream” Lara will look to extend his three-fight KO streak when he faces off against two-division world champion Danny “Swift” Garcia in the Canelo-Berlanga co-main event a PBC Pay-Per-View available on Prime Video taking place Saturday, September 14 from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

“Danny Garcia is a great fighter, a multiple-division world champion, and like me, he’s one of the best fighters of this generation,” said Lara. “This is going to be the fight of the night. I knocked out my last three opponents, and I’m training to make it four. This is going to be a tough fight, I know that. But every fight at the championship level is tough and has its challenges. I’m preparing hard for Danny and I believe that my experience fighting at this weight will be an advantage.”