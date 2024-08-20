Reigning WBA Middleweight World Champion Erislandy “The American Dream” Lara will look to extend his three-fight KO streak when he faces off against two-division world champion Danny “Swift” Garcia in the Canelo-Berlanga co-main event a PBC Pay-Per-View available on Prime Video taking place Saturday, September 14 from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.
“Danny Garcia is a great fighter, a multiple-division world champion, and like me, he’s one of the best fighters of this generation,” said Lara. “This is going to be the fight of the night. I knocked out my last three opponents, and I’m training to make it four. This is going to be a tough fight, I know that. But every fight at the championship level is tough and has its challenges. I’m preparing hard for Danny and I believe that my experience fighting at this weight will be an advantage.”
I am looking forward to this fight. So far, I am leaning towards Lara. Lara is not as mobile, and Garcia is going hunting for a more stable Lara.
Garcia’s solid chin will get tested, and I expect Garcia to make all attempts to hit Lara’s body (early and often).
Let’s not forget Lara’s variety of offensive skills and will this cause Garcia to hesitate with his offense.
I like it.