By Damon Gonzalez / LatinBox Communications
Jarrett Hurd 162.4 vs. Jeison Rosario 164
Ivan Dychko 236 vs. Craig Lewis 263.8
Dominic Valle 130.6 vs. Kevin Piedrahita 131
Michael Angeletti 117.8 vs. Geraldo Valdez 117
Tristan Gallichan 139.8 vs. Renny Viamonte Mastrapa 138
Venue: Whitesands Events Center, Plant City, Florida
Promoter: ProBox
TV: ProBox TV
Why is Ivan Dychko wasting so much time in his career? He should be much further along by now.
Got two former unified champions headlining. I don’t think the winner is going anywhere but the loser is probably at the end of the line (especially if it’s Rosario since he’s already retired once before); but Hurd – Rosario should be a helluva fight.
And ProBox has helped quite a few guys get their careers back on track and at this point Dychko could DEFINITELY use the help. Literally forgot about that man.