Weights from Plant City, Florida By Damon Gonzalez / LatinBox Communications Jarrett Hurd 162.4 vs. Jeison Rosario 164

Ivan Dychko 236 vs. Craig Lewis 263.8

Dominic Valle 130.6 vs. Kevin Piedrahita 131

Michael Angeletti 117.8 vs. Geraldo Valdez 117

Tristan Gallichan 139.8 vs. Renny Viamonte Mastrapa 138 Venue: Whitesands Events Center, Plant City, Florida

Promoter: ProBox

TV: ProBox TV Lara aiming to KO Garcia Like this: Like Loading...

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ

We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.

1. Keep comments related to boxing.

2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.

3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.

Offending posts will be removed.

Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.

