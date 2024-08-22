In a middleweight clash between former unified super welterweight champions, “Swift” Jarrett Hurd (25-3-1, 17 KOs) and Jeison “Banana” Rosario (24-4-2, 18 KOs) battled to a ten round draw on Wednesday night at the ProBox Event Center in Plant City, Florida. Close rounds with both having their moments. Scores were 96-94 Hurd, 96-94 Rosario, 95-95.
PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
Draw was fair imo. They had rounds were Hurd would start nice jabbing and then in the final minute, Rosario would take over with big shots. It wasn’t a great fight but a good one and I wouldn’t have a problem with a rematch, but neither of these guys will ever be champion again.
Cool. Now they can both grab a beer, and talk about their respect retirement plans. A great way for the 2 of them to end their careers. A draw. They are both safe. Now they can leave the sport in peace.