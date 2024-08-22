Hurd-Rosario ends in draw In a middleweight clash between former unified super welterweight champions, “Swift” Jarrett Hurd (25-3-1, 17 KOs) and Jeison “Banana” Rosario (24-4-2, 18 KOs) battled to a ten round draw on Wednesday night at the ProBox Event Center in Plant City, Florida. Close rounds with both having their moments. Scores were 96-94 Hurd, 96-94 Rosario, 95-95. Mayweather-Gotti Final Press Conference Weights from Plant City, Florida Like this: Like Loading...

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ

We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.

1. Keep comments related to boxing.

2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.

3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.

Offending posts will be removed.

Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.

