Undefeated ring legend Floyd “Money” Mayweather Jr. and John Gotti III faced off at the final press conference for their PPV clash in Mexico City.

Floyd Mayweather Jr: “I want to say thank you to my team and the Gottis. Let’s go out there and put on a show. One thing about me is that I’ve heard it all. I’ve been around the world and competed against the best. When you talk about the Olympics, I’ve competed against the best. Whether it was the world champion in the Olympics or professionally. The pedigree of Mexico boxing is truly unbelievable. You talk about the legendary Julio Cesar Chavez; my uncle Roger Mayweather fought him twice. He came up short, but he fought him twice. It is always about competing and going up against the best. So, Saturday it is what it is. I’ve already faced the best.”

John Gotti III: “Floyd honored his word and gave me the rematch. He didn’t have to. He could have moved on and did his thing and I appreciate that. We’re gonna put on a good show. We’re gonna fight. It’s gonna be exciting…I know what to expect. I’ve felt Floyd’s punches, I’ve seen him move. He’s still got it at 47-years-old and mentally, for a year, I’ve been preparing for that style. We have to get in the trenches here and fight. There is no other way. If he has to get knocked out. If I have to get knocked out, so be it. It has to happen. Whatever is gonna happen is gonna happen.”