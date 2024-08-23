Eddie Hearn and Matchroom has announced the signing of WBC lightweight champion Shakur Stevenson (22-0, 10 KOs). It was also confirmed that Stevenson will defend his belt against former IBF 130lb champ Joe Cordina on October 12 in the upcoming Riyadh Season spectacle in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.
Stevenson-Cordina will be featured on the undercard of the big Beterbiev-Bivol clash for the undisputed light heavyweight championship.
“I am ready to start this next chapter of my career and it begins on October 12 with Joe Cordina on the stacked Riyadh Season card in Saudi Arabia,” said Stevenson.
“I’ve made it clear that I want the biggest names and the biggest fights in the sport. Bring on William Zepeda at the top of 2025 and I’m ready for anyone who is brave enough to step in the ring with me. There have been few willing to take on that challenge in recent years.”
Figured that was coming. I don’t like the Cordina fight. It’s Stevenson’s second straight opponent coming off a loss but hopefully it leads to bigger fights.
We all saw this coming. I saw Shakur sitting ringside next Eddie Hearn and Turki at the Crawford vs. Madrimov fight.
I usually like Eddie, but this is a HUGE mistake. Shakur is box office poison. Dull to watch, obnoxious to listen to. Watch him stink out the joint with Cordina and listen to his promises that the NEXT fight will be exciting (and never is)
Signing one of the best fighters in the world is a mistake? I would rethink this opinion if I were you. Shakur is highly skilled and poised to move into the big leagues. A coup for Matchroom
Come on I totally agree that SS is a supremely talented boxer whom I wouldn’t pick against but he’s not interesting in the least.
I never mentioned anything about his style or whether he is interesting to watch or not.
Fast Eddie is learning the hard way. What ever happened to that bogey man you signed? Matis?? Getting expensive huh? Little 5o’clock shadow boy.. bum bye, you’ll learn….
You clearly know very little about boxing promotion. He just signed one of the top fighters in the sport who is poised to move into the very big fight league.
Bob Arum & Top Rank lose Shakur, but still retain the best lightweight prospect in the world, Abdullah Mason. Down the road, Arum may have the last laugh.
Basing your view on a fight that is way down the line and may not happen is a bit flimsy don’t you think?
UD12..ZZZ..UD12..ZZZ.UD12..ZZZ
Not everyone is an exciting fighter. While it helps (with the entertainment factor) there are many ways to become a top fighter.
Naaaaaa shakur is afraid of Zepeda
SS signing with Matchroom goes AGAINST your viewpoint. A Zepeda fight is much more likely now.
Shakur’s boxing style is appreciated by those who like pure boxing, but unfortunately, his style is like playing classic music at a summer party.
Shakur pure boxing ????
Or shakur pure running ???
Does he doesn’t run!
Should be ‘But he doesn’t run’.
Anyway shakur sleeperson by boring unanimous and booing decicion
Are you exciting in your job and does it matter?
“Are you exciting in your job and does it matter?”
– “Volcano” is a midget porn star.
– And yes, she is very exciting, and it does indeed matter………
He needs some KO wins if he wants some attention. Aside from that, good tactical move on his part. Let’s see what he can do. Zepeda waiting.
Turki said he wants to put action filled events with fighters that want opportunities to impress the audience. Unfortunately turki didn’t get the memo, most fans want to see fighters getting it on and leaving everything in the ring .Its obvious shakur doesn’t meet the criteria that Turki is demanding.
Have you seen any of his cards?
I can appreciate Shakur’s skill. But can also agree that his style is not pleasing to casuals. .
It will be a tough sell for ppv $$.
He might have to act like an ass to make people hate him so they will tune into his matches.
Seems I recall someone else being successful that way.
I agree that he has skills. He has excellent defense, but when I watch him fight, it is frustrating. It looks like he has all the ability to take over the fight at anytime and get the knockout, but he pulls back???? I never cared for him as a fighter or a person, but I appreciate his skill set. I agree with Nordic that arum may have the last laugh because Mason is fire. A zepeda fight would definitely take him much higher because he keeps getting fights with people that are not real contenders.
Stevenson will be in a great fight when he faces a great fighter. Zepeda should give him a good challenge. Remember how boring Lara was, but when faced with guys like Anguli and Hurd, they were great fights. You can’t put two counterpunchers against each other to make a good fight. Styles make fights.