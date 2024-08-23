Eddie Hearn and Matchroom has announced the signing of WBC lightweight champion Shakur Stevenson (22-0, 10 KOs). It was also confirmed that Stevenson will defend his belt against former IBF 130lb champ Joe Cordina on October 12 in the upcoming Riyadh Season spectacle in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Stevenson-Cordina will be featured on the undercard of the big Beterbiev-Bivol clash for the undisputed light heavyweight championship.

“I am ready to start this next chapter of my career and it begins on October 12 with Joe Cordina on the stacked Riyadh Season card in Saudi Arabia,” said Stevenson.

“I’ve made it clear that I want the biggest names and the biggest fights in the sport. Bring on William Zepeda at the top of 2025 and I’m ready for anyone who is brave enough to step in the ring with me. There have been few willing to take on that challenge in recent years.”