Weights From Myrtle Beach, SC By Boxing Bob Newman Jeremy Hill 136 vs Julio Vassa 136

Victorino Gonzalez 125.5 vs Julio Buitrago 127

Jose Israel Ibarra 128.5 vs Weusi Johnson 123.5

Anthony Savilla 133.5 vs Emonte Haynes 134

Elijah Seawright 143 vs Xavier Martinez 141

Trayvion Butts 133.5 vs Ryan Venable 133

Calvin Dickerson 167.5 vs Therran Smalls*

Daniel Bailey 127 vs Aaron Jamel Hollis 130.5

Gabriel Gaucin 132 .5 vs Roderick Gilkey*

Raekwon Butler 144.5 vs Robbie Rose 147 *Fighters arriving late

Promoter: Christy Salters Martin (Christy Martin Promotions)

Venue: Crown Reef Resort, Myrtle Beach, SC

Doors Open: 5 pm, First bell at 6 pm

Stream: bxngtv.com Figueroa, Nery make weight

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ

We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.

1. Keep comments related to boxing.

2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.

3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.

Offending posts will be removed.

Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.