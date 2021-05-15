May 14, 2021
Boxing Results

Camara upsets ex-champion Hardy

Topping an all-women’s event, Jessica “The Cobra” Camara (8-2, 0 KOs) outpointed former WBO female featherweight champion Heather “The Heat” Hardy (22-2, 4 KOs), who moved up to lightweight on Friday night at the Embassy Suites Nashville SE in Murfreesboro, Tennessee. Hardy was credited with a knockdown in the first 20 seconds, but things went downhill from there. Scores were 79-73, 78-73, 77-74 for Camara.

Female lightweight “Little Miss Tyson” Melissa St. Vil (14-4-4, 1 KO) scored an eight round unanimous decision over former world champion Olivia Gerula (18-19-2, 3 KOs). Scores were 80-72, 78-74, 78-74.

In a battle of pro-debuting female welterweights, Kelsey Wickstrum won a majority decision over Stevie Jane Coleman. Scores were 58-56, 58-56 Wickstrum, 57-57.

* * *

Unbeaten local lightweight prospect Tyler “Short Fuse” Tomlin (11-0, 7 KOs) was victorious by TKO when Tyrone Luckey (13-14-4, 9 KOs) didn’t come out after round three.

* * *

Also it was announced that on June 11, women’s world champion Amanda Serrano will fight in an MMA bout.

Don King: WBA hasn’t sanctioned illegal bout
Weights From Myrtle Beach, SC

  • So much wrong with this… someone nicknamed after Tyson with 1KO in 22 fights or a former world champion with more losses than wins.

    • With so many belts and divisions and so few female fighters pretty much everyone is a champion or former champion.

