Heavyweight boxer Christopher Lovejoy, who has an exclusive promotional agreement with Hall of Fame boxing promoter Don King, nor the promoters of Saturday’s boxing card in Germany, are complying with the Cease & Desist letter they received several weeks ago.

Lovejoy has weighed in and plans to fight the WBA champion in recess Mahmoud Charr on Saturday night in Germany.

“Lovejoy and the German promoter are defying the law,” said King. “We have served them and justice will prevail. We will see who will be “quacking” when we get to court and the legal process decides that everything is there in black and white.

“Lovejoy is out there popping off and feels that this fight is for the WBA championship. The WBA hasn’t sanctioned this illegal bout and they certainly won’t do so. Trevor Bryan is the WBA champion.

“What fighter shows up in Germany without a trainer or cutman and is totally out of shape, weighing 306 pounds? Lovejoy lacks plain common sense. See you in court along with your German promoter! We’ll see who will be laughing last on Instagram.”

King said Lovejoy filed for bankruptcy in California before departing for Germany to try to stop King from taking action on his exclusive promotional agreement in trying to stop Saturday night’s fight.

King added that promoter Errol Ceylan is illegally promoting a fight involving a DKP exclusively promoted fighter and knowingly and willingly, tortiously interfering with King’s agreement with Lovejoy.