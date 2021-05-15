Cieslak crushes Kashinsky in IBF eliminator By Przemek Garczarczyk WBC #3 cruiserweight Michal Cieslak (21-1, 15 KOs) destroyed WBA #4, IBF #4 Yuri Kashinsky (20-2, 18 KO) in the first round of an IBF eliminator on Friday night in Warsaw, Poland. Cieslak rocked Kashinsky in the first round and Kashinsky turned his back prompting a referee’s stoppage. Cieslak will earn the IBF #2 ranking. Valtierra KOs ex-champ Lopez in three Don King: WBA hasn’t sanctioned illegal bout

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ

We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.

1. Keep comments related to boxing.

2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.

3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.

Offending posts will be removed.

Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.

