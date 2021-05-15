May 14, 2021
Cieslak crushes Kashinsky in IBF eliminator

By Przemek Garczarczyk

WBC #3 cruiserweight Michal Cieslak (21-1, 15 KOs) destroyed WBA #4, IBF #4 Yuri Kashinsky (20-2, 18 KO) in the first round of an IBF eliminator on Friday night in Warsaw, Poland. Cieslak rocked Kashinsky in the first round and Kashinsky turned his back prompting a referee’s stoppage. Cieslak will earn the IBF #2 ranking.

  • Bad stoppage. The ref must be related to Lawrence Cole. Kashinsky fell awekward and when he got up looked fine. Trouble was ref stopped it before looking at the fighter.

