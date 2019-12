Weights from Montreal Two ex-heavyweight champs in action… David Lemieux 166.8 vs. Maksym Bursak 167.8

Arslanbek Makhmudov 261.8 vs. Samuel Peter 260.6

Simon Kean 239.8 vs. Siarhei Liakhovich 226.8 Venue: Bell Centre, Montreal, Quebec, Canada

Promoter: Eye of the Tiger

