December 6, 2019
Boxing News

Jermall Charlo unloads at weigh-in interview

Undefeated WBC middleweight world champion Jermall Charlo seemed highly agitated by the boisterous pro-Irish crowd at Friday’s weigh-in in advance of Saturday’s Showtime-televised defense against Dennis Hogan.

Lr Sho Tv Fights Weigh In Jermall Charlo Trappfotos 12062019 1874
Photo: Stephanie Trapp/SHOWTIME

Jermall Charlo: “I fight for my family. I fight for my life. You’re gonna be fighting for your life tomorrow boy! Yeah. Talk that sh!t tomorrow! Yeah. You better be this f—king bold tomorrow. Yeah. You know who you steppin’ in front of!. You know who the f—k I am. You know who you’re stepping in front of. You’re gonna see tomorrow…he ain’t sh!t, he ain’t sh!t. He hype!”…(turning to the chanting crowd) “hold it, hold it, shut the f—k up!”

Dennis Hogan: “That’s all noise. Wait till you see tomorrow night. That’s noise.”

Weights from Montreal
