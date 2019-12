Navarrete, Horta, Ancajas, Gonzalez make weight Emanuel Navarrete 122 vs. Francisco Horta 122

(WBO super bantamweight title)



Jerwin Ancajas 115 vs. Miguel Gonzalez 114.8

(IBF super flyweight title)



Miguel Marriaga 126.5 vs. Alfredo Mejía 126.7

Silvia Torres 108 vs. Gabriela Sánchez 107

Mauricio Lara 130 vs. Rafael Sánchez 129.5

Irving Turrubiates 128 vs. Edwin Palomares 128

Juan A. Rodríguez 135 vs. Carlos Morales 135.5 Venue: Auditorio GNP Seguros, Puebla, Mexico

Promoter: Zanfer, Top Rank

TV: ESPN+ Weights from Montreal Charlo, Hogan make weight Advertisements

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ

We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.

1. Keep comments related to boxing.

2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.

3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.

Offending posts will be removed.