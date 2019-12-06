Heavyweight Dillion Whyte has been cleared by UK Anti-Doping and the doping charges that led to his suspension by the WBC have been withdrawn. The testing organization ruled that trace amounts of metabolites found in Whyte’s sample in June 2019 are consistent with an isolated contamination event and are not suggestive of doping.

UKAD/Dillion Whyte Joint Statement

UK Anti-Doping and the professional boxer, Dillian Whyte, can today jointly confirm that Mr Whyte was charged with an anti-doping rule violation (ADRV) earlier this year, but that this charge has now been withdrawn.

The charge was brought after a sample provided by Mr Whyte on 20 June 2019 indicated the presence of two metabolites of a steroid. UKAD initiated an investigation with which Mr Whyte cooperated fully. UKAD has accepted the explanation provided by Mr Whyte and, in accordance with the UK Anti-Doping Rules, the charge against Mr Whyte has been withdrawn.

This would ordinarily mean that UKAD would not make any public statement, in accordance with the applicable confidentiality rules to which UKAD is subject. However, since certain confidential information relating to this matter (including the fact of the initial charge) has unfortunately made its way into the public domain, UKAD and Mr Whyte have agreed to take the unusual step of releasing the following limited information to put an end to speculation concerning Mr Whyte’s status.

Case Details

In respect of Mr Whyte’s drug testing results, the following points are relevant:

• There is nothing in Mr Whyte’s longitudinal urinary profile to suggest that he has used steroids.

• The levels of the metabolites found in Mr Whyte’s 20 June 2019 sample were extremely low.

• Mr Whyte had provided a urine sample to VADA on 17 June 2019, i.e. 3 days before his 20 June 2019 sample, which was tested by a WADA-accredited laboratory and which returned a negative result, including for the metabolites in question.

• Mr Whyte provided several other doping control samples to UKAD and VADA between 20 June and 20 July 2019 (i.e. the date of his fight with Oscar Rivas) – all of which also tested negative.

• In light of the above points, the trace amounts of metabolites found in the 20 June 2019 sample are consistent with an isolated contamination event, and they are not suggestive of doping.

Having rigorously scrutinised and investigated the detailed factual and scientific evidence provided by Mr Whyte, UKAD is satisfied that the presence of the very low amounts of metabolites in his 20 June 2019 sample was not caused by any fault, negligence or wrongdoing on Mr Whyte’s part and, given the circumstances, could not have affected the fight between Mr Whyte and Mr Rivas on 20 July 2019. Indeed, prior to that fight, an independent tribunal considered a number of the above factors before deciding to permit Mr Whyte to participate. Following that preliminary ruling, UKAD continued its investigation and Mr Whyte provided further evidence in his defence, which has culminated in UKAD’s decision to withdraw the charge.

Mr Whyte acknowledges that, based on the test results reported to UKAD relating to his 20 June 2019 sample, UKAD acted in accordance with the UK Anti-Doping Rules by issuing the initial charge and in the conduct of its investigation.

Pursuant to the terms of the UK National Anti-Doping Policy, UKAD must always act in the interests of justice and not solely for the purpose of obtaining determinations adverse to athletes. In the present case, UKAD considers that means that the appropriate course of action is for the charge against Mr Whyte to be withdrawn and does so in accordance with the relevant anti-doping rules.

The British Boxing Board of Control, having delegated responsibility for anti-doping matters to UKAD, has been informed of the resolution of these proceedings against Mr Whyte.

Note:

The UK Anti-Doping Rules place restrictions on reporting information relating to ongoing anti-doping proceedings including that UKAD will not comment publicly on the specific facts of a pending case (except in response to public comments attributed to a charged athlete or his/her representatives). For that reason, UKAD has not previously been able to comment publicly in respect of the charge brought against Mr Whyte. Since the charge against Mr Whyte has been withdrawn, neither UKAD nor Mr Whyte intend to make any further public comment in respect of this matter, in accordance with the confidentiality provisions of the UK Anti-Doping Rules. Any public comments made by anyone other than UKAD or Mr Whyte will not be made on the basis of an understanding of the full facts.