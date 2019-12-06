Advertisements

December 6, 2019
Boxing News

Video: Weigh-ins from Saudi Arabia

By Przemek Garczarczyk

Ruiz outweighs Joshua by 46.7 pounds
  • What a historical heavyweight night!

    I am looking forward to all the fights – this card caps of one of the better boxing years in the past two decades.

