Andy Ruiz Jr 283.7 vs. Anthony Joshua 237

(WBA, IBF, WBO heavyweight titles)



In their first fight, Ruiz weighed 268 and Joshua weighed 247.8. So Ruiz is 15.7 pounds heavier and Joshua is 10.8 pounds lighter for the rematch.

Alexander Povetkin 229.3 vs. Michael Hunter 226.8

Dillian Whyte 271.1 vs. Mariusz Wach 270

Filip Hrgovic 241 vs. Eric Molina 248

Mahammadrasul Majidov 231 vs. Tom Little 251

Zuhayr Al Qahtani 134.2 vs. Omar Dusary 129.1

Majid Al Naqbi 133.1 vs. Ilia Beruashvili 124.1

Diego Pacheco 167.1 vs. Selemani Saidi 166.1

Ivan ‘Hopey’ Price 125.9 vs. Swedi Mohamedi 125.1

Venue: Diriyah Arena, Diriyah, Saudi Arabia

Promoter: Matchroom

TV: DAZN