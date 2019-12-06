Andy Ruiz Jr 283.7 vs. Anthony Joshua 237
(WBA, IBF, WBO heavyweight titles)
In their first fight, Ruiz weighed 268 and Joshua weighed 247.8. So Ruiz is 15.7 pounds heavier and Joshua is 10.8 pounds lighter for the rematch.
Alexander Povetkin 229.3 vs. Michael Hunter 226.8
Dillian Whyte 271.1 vs. Mariusz Wach 270
Filip Hrgovic 241 vs. Eric Molina 248
Mahammadrasul Majidov 231 vs. Tom Little 251
Zuhayr Al Qahtani 134.2 vs. Omar Dusary 129.1
Majid Al Naqbi 133.1 vs. Ilia Beruashvili 124.1
Diego Pacheco 167.1 vs. Selemani Saidi 166.1
Ivan ‘Hopey’ Price 125.9 vs. Swedi Mohamedi 125.1
Venue: Diriyah Arena, Diriyah, Saudi Arabia
Promoter: Matchroom
TV: DAZN
Wow! 283.7 lbs for Ruiz?! He only weighed 268 in June for the first fight vs AJ. Hmmm…maybe he put he on some muscle? But 15 lbs? Cannot wait until tomorrow FIGHT DAY!!
AJ is 11lbs lighter & Ruiz is 15 lbs heavier than in June…
283 is not good at all for a guy who intends on using speed and power. But also keep in mind Ruiz did weigh in with a tank top on pants on and shoes so I would say his true weight is about 273
Damn.. Ruiz is looking to put him to sleep. He’s built like a tank, based on his weight.. he wants to go in there and overpower Joshua. Joshua wants to be quicker and use the ring to outbox Ruiz. If Joshua survives early will Ruiz slow down in the later rounds? I wonder based on the weight difference how many experts change their predictions on the fight.