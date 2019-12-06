Advertisements

December 5, 2019
Boxing News

Hawton poised for rematch with Villalobos

Australia’s Louisa “Bang Bang Lulu” Hawton (9-2, 5 KOs) takes on Lorraine Villalobos on Saturday in a rematch for the WBC interim atomweight championship live on the Showtime Sports YouTube channel and Showtime Boxing Facebook page beginning at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT. Hawton stopped Villalobos after a five round slugfest 12 months ago.

Lulu Brooklyn02
Photo: Stephanie Trapp/SHOWTIME

“I think people enjoyed our first fight and saw that it had a lot of action. The opportunity came up to get the rematch and I was happy to do it. To have it here in Brooklyn is incredible. It’s my first time here so I’m really pumped for Saturday,” said Bang Bang Lulu.

Lulu Brooklyn05
Photo: Stephanie Trapp/SHOWTIME

“As a fighter, I’m always looking to entertain the crowd and light up the arena. I’ll definitely be ready to take the knockout if the opportunity comes.

Lulu Brooklyn03
Photo: Stephanie Trapp/SHOWTIME

“I like to fight at a fast pace. I can battle on the inside or box on the outside. I believe I can do it all and we worked hard to show off every part of our game.

Lulu Brooklyn01
Photo: Stephanie Trapp/SHOWTIME

“I’m looking to keep moving forward and get better and better fights. My job is to take care of business in the ring and that’s what we’re here to do Saturday.”

Lulu Brooklyn04
Photo: Stephanie Trapp/SHOWTIME

Hawton-Villalobos takes place Saturday on the big multi-world championship card at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY.

