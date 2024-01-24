Weights from Montreal Erik Bazinyan 167.9 vs. Billi Facundo Godoy 166.3

Albert Ramirez 174.8 vs. Artur Ziyatdinov 174.3

Steve Claggett 142 vs. Marcos Gonzalez Barraza 141.1

Mary Spencer 153.8 vs. Sonya Dreiling 153.2

Avery Martin Duval 131.9 vs. Jesus Gomez Adorno 129.7

Jhon Orobio 133.5 vs. Juan Carlos Ramirez Garcia 134.7

Wilkens Mathieu 173.1 vs. Oscar Soto Quintana 173.2

Moreno Fendero 163.9 vs. Ricardo Lara 163.6 Venue: Montreal Casino, Montreal, Quebec, Canada

Promoter: Eye of the Tiger

TV: ESPN+ Kholmatov-Ford undercard set Like this: Like Loading...

