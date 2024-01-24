Erik Bazinyan 167.9 vs. Billi Facundo Godoy 166.3
Albert Ramirez 174.8 vs. Artur Ziyatdinov 174.3
Steve Claggett 142 vs. Marcos Gonzalez Barraza 141.1
Mary Spencer 153.8 vs. Sonya Dreiling 153.2
Avery Martin Duval 131.9 vs. Jesus Gomez Adorno 129.7
Jhon Orobio 133.5 vs. Juan Carlos Ramirez Garcia 134.7
Wilkens Mathieu 173.1 vs. Oscar Soto Quintana 173.2
Moreno Fendero 163.9 vs. Ricardo Lara 163.6
Venue: Montreal Casino, Montreal, Quebec, Canada
Promoter: Eye of the Tiger
TV: ESPN+
Bazinyan will be 29 in a few months. He REALLY needs to make a move this year. They keep him active but he needs a signature fight against someone this year.
And I figured Mary Spencer would retire. Kind of surprised she didn’t, actually.