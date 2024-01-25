By Jeff Zimmerman

The legendary boxing manager Jackie Kallen shared her excitement of getting the call for induction into the International Boxing Hall of Fame this June in Canastota, NY. She joins her world champ, the great James “Lights Out” Toney who was part of the 2022 class. Kallen talked about her journey from entertainment reporter to boxing publicist at the famed Kronk Gym under the tutelage of the late, great trainer Emmanuel Steward where she met a young, up and coming fighter in Thomas Hearns for the first time. She also dove into the 4 Kings era of Sugar Ray Leonard, Tommy “Hitman” Hearns, Roberto Duran and “Marvelous” Marvin Hagler and so much more in this Fightnews.com® exclusive.

