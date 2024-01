Weights from Toppenish, Washington Andrew Murphy 167 vs. Devontae McDonald 165.6

Mandeep Jangra 130 vs. Gerardo Esquivel 133.8

Carlos Villanueva 196 vs. Alberto Rivas 184

Kamar Bray 151 vs. Kevin Davila 158.2

Josue Cadena 138 vs. Moises Molina 140.2

Bryce Wyatt 150 vs. Gerardo Ceresero 151.8 Venue: Legends Casino, Toppenish, Washington

Promoter: Roy Jones Jr Boxing

