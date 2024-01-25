MarvNation kicks off 2024 on Saturday, February 10at the C. Robert Lee Activity Center in Hawaiian Gardens, California, with a card headlined by undefeated blue chip prospect Ernesto “Tito” Mercado (13-0, 12 KOs). Mercado will face off against Victoriano Antonio Santillan (11-6, 2 KOs) in an eight round super lightweight fight.

The rest of the fighters line up as follows.

Mathias Radcliffe (6-0, 1) vs. Christian Lorenzo (3-5) six rounds, super featherweights.

Mylik Roashun Birdsong (14-1, 1) vs. Issac Freeman (5-12, 2) six rounds, super lightweights.

Juan Estrada Jr. (1-0) vs. Dyllon Cervantes Alvarado (2-2, 1) four rounds, lightweights.

Rayshaun Thomas (6-0) vs. TBA. four rounds, lightweights.

Michael Bracamonte (8-1, 1) vs. TBA, six rounds, featherweights.

Andy Beltran (6-0) vs. TBA six rounds, featherweights.

Joseph Abudy (3-0) vs. TBA , four rounds, super lightweights.

Manuel Tercero takes on Dillan Nyugen, with both fighters making their pro debut.