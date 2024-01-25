By Miguel Maravilla

Tijuana’s undefeated former world champion Jaime Munguía (42-0, 33 KOs) returns against former interim world champion John “The Gorilla” Ryder (32-6, 18 KOs) of England. In what will be another big test for the 27-year-old Munguia as he squares off against Ryder this Saturday night at the Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona live on DAZN.

“This is a big challenge, it’s a tough fight. Without a doubt this is a big test,” Jaime Munguia told Fightnews.com®. “It’s obvious that all the pressure is on me but I will come out with the victory.”

“This is obviously a hard tough fight for Jaime, I feel he will be challenged but this is what it takes to get to the next level and prove we belong with the elite to ask for the big fights,” Munguia’s co-promoter Fernando Beltran of Zanfer Promotions told Fightnews.com®.

This will be Munguia’s first fight ever under the tutelage of Hall of Fame Trainer Freddy Roach as the two wrapped up camp for the first time at Roach’s gym, the famed Wild Card Boxing Gym in Hollywood, California.

“I feel good. I have had a good camp, I am ready and prepared. I have worked hard in this preparation,” said Mungia on his camp. “I am very happy to be working with Freddy Roach, I have learned new things here. When working with someone new, your going to learn new and different things. The truth is, I am comfortable with him and I will definitely benefit from his coaching,” Munguia on working with Freddy Roach.

After spending some years working under one of the greats Mexico has produced in Hall of Famer, former multi-division world champion, and fellow Tijuana fighter, Erik “Terrible” Morales. Munguia and his team decided it was time for a change.

“The work we did with Erik was working technique, being technical. With Freddy, it’s working more aggressively, more offense.,” Munguia said. “It’s just a matter of implementing the things you learn. With Erik, Alcazar (Roberto) and Freddy (Roach), everything I have learned, I utilize it in the ring,”

“This fight you will see what he has learned that’s complementary to what he’s learned. Jaime definitely learned a lot with Erik and we will see what he’s learned with Freddy,” Beltran said.

Since making a splash back in May of 2018, when he won the WBO super welterweight title by knocking out Sadam Ali to capture his first world title. Munguia has been matched up accordingly by his co-promoters Golden Boy Promotions and Zanfer. Drawing a backlash of criticism from the always devoted Mexican fans as well as the hardcore boxing fan.

“The truth is there are always going to be critics but I don’t pay any attention to that. I have stayed focused and done my job in the gym and in the ring,”

In what was his toughest fight up to date, Munguia was in a battle as he experienced twelve treacherous rounds with former world title challenger Sergiy Dereveyanchenko this past Summer in June. A fight in which Munguia had to dig and rally as a knockdown in the final round is what did for him in securing a decision.

“It was a tough fight but we expected it. Dereveyanchenko is no pushover, he is one tough fighter and I prevailed. In part because of my dedication and the time I’ve put in the gym,” Munguia said. “I had to dig deep and finish strong but in the end I knew I had the victory,” Munguia added.

“You have to understand Dereveyanchko beat Golovkin but he didn’t get the decision. He also gave Charlo and Daniel Jacobs a tough fight. He is not just any other fighter,” Fernando Beltran said.

Munguia now goes up against the tough Englishman Ryder.

“At this level, all the fights are tough but winnable fights, John Ryder went the distance with Canelo and he has a win over Daniel Jacobs

For Ryder, he is coming off a one-sided unanimous decision defeat to Mexican superstar Saul “Canelo” Alvarez this past May in Guadalajara, Mexico. Now he faces another Mexican as Munguia will look to make a statement against the former world title challenger. Ryder does hold a win over former world champion Daniel Jacobs as Munguia expects Ryder to come with everything.

“He held his own in that fight and showed a lot of toughness,” Munguia on John Ryder vs. Canelo.

With Canelo scoring the unanimous decision over Ryder, Munguia looks to top that performance. However, Munguia has also mentioned he is not obligated to wipe out Ryder but simply get the victory in any way shape or form.

“I don’t feel that I have to top that performance. This is a big risk fight and I have to be cautious, Ryder is a very tough strong fighter but I’m confident that I will win,” Munguia said.

A victory over Ryder opens up more opportunities for the Mexican fighter, Munguia now campaigning at 168 in the same division where fellow Mexican and undisputed champion Saul “Canelo” Alvarez stands at the top.

“I am not overlooking John Ryder, I am focused on this and have been working hard for a reason. I know what I have to take to beat him. It’s obviously a big motivation for the potential to fight the face of boxing Canelo. I have never called him out but simply earned my position in line.”

As we wrap up the opening month of 2024, May is four months away and with the Canelo sweepstakes nearing for Cinco De Mayo. There’s a buzz going around that Munguia is in line to take on Canelo in what could potentially be an all-Mexican showdown. First, Munguia must take care of business this Saturday night against Ryder.

“This is going to be a great year for me. I will start off with this fight with John Ryder, and hopefully get the knockout. There are bigger and better things up ahead,” Munguia concluded.

Follow Miguel on Twitter @MigMaravilla