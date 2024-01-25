Today the Atlantic City Boxing Hall of Fame (ACBHOF) unveiled 21 honorees chosen for induction into its Hall of Fame. The 8th Annual Awards & Induction Weekend is scheduled to take place from Friday, September 27th, to Sunday, September 29th, 2024, at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Atlantic City.
Fighters: James Buster Douglas, Sergio Martinez, Paul Williams, Gerry Cooney, Mark Breland, Sharmba Mitchell, Tyrone Mitchell Frazier, Mario Maldonado and Eva Jones-Young
Contributors: James “Buddy” McGirt {Trainer}, Bruce Blair {Trainer}, Sampson Lewkowicz {Manager/Promoter}, Eric Bottjer {Matchmaker}, Randy Gordon {Media}, Guy Gargan {Media}
Posthumous: Howard Davis Jr. {Fighter}, Jay Larkin {TV Executive}, Eddie Cotton {Referee}
Pioneers: Eric Seelig {Fighter}, George Godfrey {Fighter}, Joey Giardello {Fighter}
Whenever they have the state HOF inductions, I always find it interesting as to what qualifies a fighter to be inducted in that particular state, especially when they don’t even live there. I noticed Buddy MgGirt is entering as a trainer and not a fighter. He is definitely be worthy as both. Also, I guess I forgot that Howard Davis Jr passed away? He died of lung cancer in 2015. I enjoyed him as a fighter but it seems his career never really got off the ground as it should have.
Kris, regarding the first sentence from your post, I’ve wondered if the criteria used from state to state varies.
I remember David Tua being inducted into the Florida Boxing Hall of Fame. Was surprised by that since I was unaware of any ties he had to Florida. I believe someone on here mentioned that if you’ve had at least 4 fights here, you’re eligible. I would have thought that you’d have to be born, or at least spent a significant part of your life in the state to be considered.
I wonder the same thing. On this list, specifically, you wonder why, if someone like Gerry Cooney or Buster Douglas qualifies… they weren’t already in???