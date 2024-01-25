ACBHOF announces 2024 Inductees Today the Atlantic City Boxing Hall of Fame (ACBHOF) unveiled 21 honorees chosen for induction into its Hall of Fame. The 8th Annual Awards & Induction Weekend is scheduled to take place from Friday, September 27th, to Sunday, September 29th, 2024, at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Atlantic City. Fighters: James Buster Douglas, Sergio Martinez, Paul Williams, Gerry Cooney, Mark Breland, Sharmba Mitchell, Tyrone Mitchell Frazier, Mario Maldonado and Eva Jones-Young Contributors: James “Buddy” McGirt {Trainer}, Bruce Blair {Trainer}, Sampson Lewkowicz {Manager/Promoter}, Eric Bottjer {Matchmaker}, Randy Gordon {Media}, Guy Gargan {Media} Posthumous: Howard Davis Jr. {Fighter}, Jay Larkin {TV Executive}, Eddie Cotton {Referee} Pioneers: Eric Seelig {Fighter}, George Godfrey {Fighter}, Joey Giardello {Fighter} Amazon Prime Boxing Update Munguia Expects Another Tough Test in Ryder Like this: Like Loading...

