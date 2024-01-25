Amazon Prime Boxing Update PBC and Amazon Prime are planning their initial PPV boxing stream for March 30 at the T-Mobile Arera in Las Vegas. Fights purportedly include WBO junior middleweight champion Tim Tszyu against Keith “One Time” Thurman in a NON-TITLE bout plus WBA super lightweight champion Rolly Romero defending against Isaac “Pitbull” Cruz. Crocker-Felix Final Press Conference ACBHOF announces 2024 Inductees Like this: Like Loading...

