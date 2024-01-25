PBC and Amazon Prime are planning their initial PPV boxing stream for March 30 at the T-Mobile Arera in Las Vegas. Fights purportedly include WBO junior middleweight champion Tim Tszyu against Keith “One Time” Thurman in a NON-TITLE bout plus WBA super lightweight champion Rolly Romero defending against Isaac “Pitbull” Cruz.
Top Boxing News
PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
Usually go for the hometown guy Thurman, but uh, this one isn’t looking too good. Dude’s fought once in 3 1/2 years, and he’s being paired with Tszyu @ 154? Hopefully he’s being well-compensated for this…
Adios Rolly, it’s been fun.
If Thurman lose this fight he will burying big part of his career
Romero is too big for pitbull
Good luck for pitbull
Heard Lara – Zerafa is on this card as well. I think Tszyu has a decent chance of stopping Keith Thurman.