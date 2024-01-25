Unbeaten welterweight Lewis “The Croc” Crocker (18-0, 10 KOs) returns against Mexican spoiler Jose Felix (40-6-1, 31 KOs) on DAZN Saturday night at Ulster Hall in Belfast, Northern Ireland. In his last fight, Felix took the “0” from previously unbeaten Gary Cully in Dublin via brutal third round stoppage. Crocker defeated Tyrone McKenna via unanimous decision last month.

Jose Felix: “My main problem against Cully was making the weight. This time there won’t be that pressure to make the weight. My battle was with the scales on that occasion but this time I think that will work to my advantage. I know my opponent will try to use that weight against me in the way that he can but I’m sure that I can go on and get this victory on Saturday night and put on a great show. Don’t take your eyes off this fight. You know that Crocker hits hard, I hit hard too – I think it will be a great fight.”

Lewis Crocker: “I’m not looking past Jose Felix but a big statement on Saturday sets me up for a big year. I’m expecting an exciting fight because I think he has the same mindset as me. This is a more dangerous fight than the McKenna one. With the McKenna one there was more pressure mentally. There’s just as much at stake with each and every fight. He’ll be full on confidence with the Gary Cully win and looking to make another upset in Ireland.”