Former two-division world champion Jose “Sniper” Pedraza (29-5-1, 14 KOs) hosted a media workout yesterday at Felix Pagan Pintor Municipal Boxing Gym in his hometown of Cidra, Puerto Rico, ahead of his 10-round battle against Olympian silver medalist Keyshawn Davis (9-0, 6 KOs) on Thursday, February 8 at Michelob ULTRA Arena at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas.
“I believe the key is going to be throwing a lot of punches,” said Pedraza. “I’m going to overwhelm him with a lot of punches. I’m going to use a lot of lateral movement as well. I will use all my experience. All of that is going to be key in this fight. He has youth on his side, but I have the experience.
“I wish him all the luck in the world, but be careful not to slip on this ‘stepping stone.’ I am not a stepping stone!…I am prepared to put on a great performance that will catapult me into the lightweight world title conversation. I want to become a world champion for a third time and cement my legacy in Puerto Rican boxing history.”
Davis-Pedraza will serve as the co-feature to the junior welterweight showdown between WBO and Ring Magazine world champion Teofimo Lopez and Jamaine Ortiz.
Pedraza is a seasoned veteran that is capable of beating anyone in the lightweight division, however, as he mentioned in the article needs to be offensive minded from the start in order to give himself a chance to defeat an extremely talented up an comer in Davis.
This is a very good test for Davis.