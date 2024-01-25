Former two-division world champion Jose “Sniper” Pedraza (29-5-1, 14 KOs) hosted a media workout yesterday at Felix Pagan Pintor Municipal Boxing Gym in his hometown of Cidra, Puerto Rico, ahead of his 10-round battle against Olympian silver medalist Keyshawn Davis (9-0, 6 KOs) on Thursday, February 8 at Michelob ULTRA Arena at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas.

“I believe the key is going to be throwing a lot of punches,” said Pedraza. “I’m going to overwhelm him with a lot of punches. I’m going to use a lot of lateral movement as well. I will use all my experience. All of that is going to be key in this fight. He has youth on his side, but I have the experience.

“I wish him all the luck in the world, but be careful not to slip on this ‘stepping stone.’ I am not a stepping stone!…I am prepared to put on a great performance that will catapult me into the lightweight world title conversation. I want to become a world champion for a third time and cement my legacy in Puerto Rican boxing history.”

Davis-Pedraza will serve as the co-feature to the junior welterweight showdown between WBO and Ring Magazine world champion Teofimo Lopez and Jamaine Ortiz.