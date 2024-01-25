It’s official. The era of Amazon Prime Boxing begins March 30. The inaugural PPV event will take place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

The lineup is:

Tim Tszyu vs. Keith Thurman

Rolly Romero vs. Isaac “Pitbull” Cruz

Erislandy Lara vs. Michael Zerafa

Sebastian Fundora vs. Serhii Bohachuk

The WBO would not sanction Tszyu-Thurman, so it will be a non-title affair.

Keith Thurman: “I’m back in action and I’m happy to be a part of this first event with PBC on Prime Video. Tszyu stands out as an exceptional fighter, and I’ve always held admiration for his performances. His distinctive style provides the perfect stage for me to exhibit the relentless dedication I’ve poured into training, refining my skills, and fortifying my mental game. This fight promises a spectacular showdown between two of the most electrifying fighters in the sport, an event that demands attention. Good things come to those that wait. Them days are over, bright lights and action are up ahead. Let’s shake up the world of boxing one more time on Prime Video.”

Tim Tszyu: “I’ve been ready and waiting to headline a historic event like this in the U.S. for a very long time and it’s an honor that I don’t take lightly. My father did it, and was at the top of the world for a decade, now it’s my turn. Thurman is a great fight, he’s tricky, tough and he’s mixed it with the very best the sport has seen. This is a new era now. It’s the Tszyu era. On March 30, everyone who tunes into this pay-per-view is going to see for themselves.”

Rolly Romero: “This is gonna be Rolly versus the chihuahua in the ring on March 30. I’m gonna stay world champ and be the first superstar on Prime Video. Just make sure you buy your tickets or tune in on pay-per-view, don’t miss this one.”

Isaac Cruz: “I’m very happy and extremely motivated to have this opportunity to fight for the world title. I’ve worked extremely hard to earn this shot. I’ve tried to fight other big names, but ‘Rolly’ was the only one to step up and accept the challenge. He’s got power and courage, and he comes to knock you out. That’s going to make this a great fight on March 30. I’m thankful to my promoter Manny Pacquiao and my whole team for helping secure this fight for me. I will leave the ring as world champion on March 30.”

Erislandy Lara: “I’m looking forward to getting back in the ring and defending my title, especially on this first event with PBC on Prime Video. I feel like I’m the modern day Bernard Hopkins and that I can keep doing this for years. I know that Zerafa has been waiting patiently for this opportunity, so he’s going to be hungry on fight night. But he’s going to realize that he’s now on the world class level facing the best fighter in the division. It’s an honor to be on this great card that’s going to be action packed from start to finish.”

Michael Zerafa: “This is long overdue ever since I became the mandatory. I’m very thankful to everyone who made this fight happen. Come fight night, the world will see why I deserve this opportunity and Australia will have a new world champion.”

Sebastian Fundora: “Training camp is going great and I’ve been working hard to get ready for this fight. I train 100% for every fight, so it’s been getting back to work as usual for me. I know I’ll win because my objective is still the same as before, to become world champion in the super welterweight division.”

Serhii Bohachuk: “I can’t wait for this opportunity to fight for the title. I’ve worked my entire career for the chance to reach my dream in this sport. I will give everything to win this fight, because I’m not just fighting for myself, but also for my war-torn country of Ukraine.”