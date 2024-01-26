Undefeated super middleweight Jaime Munguia (42-0, 33 KOs) and John “The Gorilla” Ryder (32-6, 18 KOs) faced off at the final press conference ahead of their clash for the WBC silver title at the Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona, streamed worldwide on DAZN.
Jaime Munguia: I know that John Ryder is a tough fighter. He has lost and he has won close fights, but I’m ready. I’m ready to do this on Saturday. Y que viva Mexico!”
John Ryder: It’s been a fight long in the pipeline and I’m glad we’re fighting. It’s a fight I feel like I needed since the Canelo defeat, and I want to continue operating at the level I’ve been operating at. This is the fight to kick me on, and push me in my career.”
