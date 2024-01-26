Undefeated super middleweight contender Erik Bazinyan (32-0, 23 KOs), ranked in the top five by all four major sanctioning organizations, scored a third round knockout over Billi Facundo Godoy (41-7, 20 KOs) on Thursday night at Casino de Montréal in Montreal, Canada. Bazinyan dropped Godoy for the count with two big hands. Time was 2:23.

Unbeaten light heavyweight Albert Ramirez (18-0, 15 KOs) had to work hard to defeat Artur Ziyatdinov (15-2, 12 KOs) by ten round unanimous decision. Scores were 100-90, 99-91, 98-92. Judges weren’t giving Ziyatdinov anything as it was not a lopsided bout.

In a non-title bout, NABF super lightweight champion Steve “The Dragon” Claggett (38-7-2, 26 KOs) pounded on Marcos Gonzalez (23-4, 11 KOs) for two rounds and Gonzalez didn’t come out for round three. Claggett is rated WBC #8, WBO #14, IBF #15.

Rebounding from consecutive losses, Canadian female junior middleweight favorite Mary Spencer (8-2, 6 KOs) got back in the win column with a first round TKO over Sonya Dreiling (6-4, 2 KOs). Dreiling didn’t come out for round two.

Unbeaten lightweight Jhon Orobio (6-0, 6 KOs) stopped Juan Carlos Ramirez (5-5, 3 KOs) with a body shot at the end of round two.

Unbeaten super middleweight Wilkens Mathieu (7-0, 4 KOs) punished late sub Oscar Soto Quintana (6-5, 2 KOs) until Soto’s corner waved the towel in round four.

Unbeaten middleweight Moreno Fendero (4-0, 3 KOs) scored a second round KO against Ricardo Lara (22-12-2, 10 KOs). Fendero dropped Lara once in round one and twice in round two.