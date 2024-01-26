January 26, 2024
Boxing Results

Murphy, Jangra remain unbeaten

Two hot prospects trained and promoted by ring legend Roy Jones Jr. were victorious on Thursday night at Legends Casino in Toppenish, Washington.

In the main event, undefeated hometown super middleweight favorite Andrew Murphy (8-0, 5 KOs) successfully defended his NBA Americas title against Devontae McDonald (5-3, 1 KO with a hard fought eight round unanimous decision. Scores were 77-75, 77-75, 78-74.

Also, undefeated super featherweight Mandeep Jangra (7-0, 4 KOs) defeated Gerardo Esqivel (5-4-1, 1 KO) by ten round unanimous decision to claim the vacant NBA Intercontinental title. Scores were 97-92, 96-93, 95-94.

WBA #2 Bazinyan annihilates Godoy

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
>