Two hot prospects trained and promoted by ring legend Roy Jones Jr. were victorious on Thursday night at Legends Casino in Toppenish, Washington.

In the main event, undefeated hometown super middleweight favorite Andrew Murphy (8-0, 5 KOs) successfully defended his NBA Americas title against Devontae McDonald (5-3, 1 KO with a hard fought eight round unanimous decision. Scores were 77-75, 77-75, 78-74.

Also, undefeated super featherweight Mandeep Jangra (7-0, 4 KOs) defeated Gerardo Esqivel (5-4-1, 1 KO) by ten round unanimous decision to claim the vacant NBA Intercontinental title. Scores were 97-92, 96-93, 95-94.