January 26, 2024
Boxing News

Zepeda-Hughes collide March 16

Unbeaten lightweight knockout machine William “El Camarón” Zepeda (29-0, 25 KOs) will face Maxi “Maximus” Hughes (26-6-2, 5 KOs) in a 12-round IBF and WBA world title eliminator on March 16 at the Chelsea inside the Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas and streamed around the world on DAZN.

William Zepeda: “I am excited for this big challenge ahead of me, and being one step closer to accomplishing my dream of becoming a world champion. Maxi Hughes is a grand fighter, and I can’t wait to face him in the ring on March 16 and represent my humble hometown of San Mateo Atenco on the world’s stage. I know Golden Boy wants to bring big fights back to Las Vegas, the capital of boxing, and I want to be part of that – I want to be crowned a world champion in Vegas.”

Maxi Hughes: “My last fight in the U.S., the judges broke my heart. I won’t let them derail my career. I’m coming back stateside with the bit between my teeth. Zepeda hasn’t fought anyone like me before.”

Crocker misses weight by 3 lbs.
Murphy, Jangra remain unbeaten

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.

  • Think that’s a pretty tough fight for Hughes. Zepeda won’t respect his power and, once he gets going, he’ll have a chance at running Hughes over.

    Reply
    • >