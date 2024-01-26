Unbeaten lightweight knockout machine William “El Camarón” Zepeda (29-0, 25 KOs) will face Maxi “Maximus” Hughes (26-6-2, 5 KOs) in a 12-round IBF and WBA world title eliminator on March 16 at the Chelsea inside the Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas and streamed around the world on DAZN.

William Zepeda: “I am excited for this big challenge ahead of me, and being one step closer to accomplishing my dream of becoming a world champion. Maxi Hughes is a grand fighter, and I can’t wait to face him in the ring on March 16 and represent my humble hometown of San Mateo Atenco on the world’s stage. I know Golden Boy wants to bring big fights back to Las Vegas, the capital of boxing, and I want to be part of that – I want to be crowned a world champion in Vegas.”

Maxi Hughes: “My last fight in the U.S., the judges broke my heart. I won’t let them derail my career. I’m coming back stateside with the bit between my teeth. Zepeda hasn’t fought anyone like me before.”