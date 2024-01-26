Lewis Crocker 150 vs. Jose Felix 146.6
(WBO Intercontinental welterweight title)
Note: Only Felix can win the title
Cheavon Clarke 199.6 vs. Tommy Mccarthy 199.4
Paddy Donovan 146.4 vs. Williams Andres Herrera 146.6
Conah Walker 146.4 vs. Lloyd Germain 146.6
Giorgio Visioli 133.2 vs. Samuel Pikire 133.5
Kurt Walker 133.2 vs. Darwing Martinez 130.6
Leli Buttigieg 158.5 vs. Artjom Spatar 157.5
Venue: Ulster Hall, Belfast, Northern Ireland
Promoter: Matchroom
TV: DAZN
Felix is basically moving up two divisions for this fight. Crocker is going to be significantly bigger.
Why doesn’t Crocker just move up in weight? Why would he wanna fight little guys? Lack of confidence?
There should be harsher penalties for missing weight. What about half of the offender’s purse?
I agree. That would definitely force people to move up. No one would want to even risk that big of a price.