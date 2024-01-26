January 26, 2024
Boxing News

Crocker misses weight by 3 lbs.

Photo: Mark Robinson / Matchroom Boxing

Lewis Crocker 150 vs. Jose Felix 146.6
(WBO Intercontinental welterweight title)
Note: Only Felix can win the title

Cheavon Clarke 199.6 vs. Tommy Mccarthy 199.4
Paddy Donovan 146.4 vs. Williams Andres Herrera 146.6
Conah Walker 146.4 vs. Lloyd Germain 146.6
Giorgio Visioli 133.2 vs. Samuel Pikire 133.5
Kurt Walker 133.2 vs. Darwing Martinez 130.6
Leli Buttigieg 158.5 vs. Artjom Spatar 157.5

Venue: Ulster Hall, Belfast, Northern Ireland
Promoter: Matchroom
TV: DAZN

  • Why doesn’t Crocker just move up in weight? Why would he wanna fight little guys? Lack of confidence?

    • I agree. That would definitely force people to move up. No one would want to even risk that big of a price.

