Crocker misses weight by 3 lbs. Lewis Crocker 150 vs. Jose Felix 146.6

(WBO Intercontinental welterweight title)

Note: Only Felix can win the title Cheavon Clarke 199.6 vs. Tommy Mccarthy 199.4

Paddy Donovan 146.4 vs. Williams Andres Herrera 146.6

Conah Walker 146.4 vs. Lloyd Germain 146.6

Giorgio Visioli 133.2 vs. Samuel Pikire 133.5

Kurt Walker 133.2 vs. Darwing Martinez 130.6

Leli Buttigieg 158.5 vs. Artjom Spatar 157.5 Venue: Ulster Hall, Belfast, Northern Ireland

Promoter: Matchroom

