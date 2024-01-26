January 26, 2024
Boxing News

Curiel-Nontshinga 2 set for Feb 16

WBO light flyweight champion Adrien Curiel (24-4-1, 5 KOs) will defend his world title in a rematch with former champion Sivenathi ’The Special One’ Nontshinga (12-1, 9 KOs) on DAZN February 16 at the open-air Auditorium Guelaguetza in Oaxaca, Mexico. Curiel scored a shocking one-punch knockout against Nontshinga in the second round last year in Monaco.

In the co-feature, former world featherweight Mauricio Lara (26-3-1, 19 KOs) returns against Daniel Lugo (27-2, 18 KOs) in a ten-rounder.

Bohachuk-Fundora now for WBC superwelter title
Crocker misses weight by 3 lbs.

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.

  • That was upset of the year last year for me and one of the best knockouts as well. I think Curiel repeats, especially at home this time.

    Reply
    • >