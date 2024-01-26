WBO light flyweight champion Adrien Curiel (24-4-1, 5 KOs) will defend his world title in a rematch with former champion Sivenathi ’The Special One’ Nontshinga (12-1, 9 KOs) on DAZN February 16 at the open-air Auditorium Guelaguetza in Oaxaca, Mexico. Curiel scored a shocking one-punch knockout against Nontshinga in the second round last year in Monaco.

In the co-feature, former world featherweight Mauricio Lara (26-3-1, 19 KOs) returns against Daniel Lugo (27-2, 18 KOs) in a ten-rounder.