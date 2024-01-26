The WBC has voted to change the championship status of current WBC super welterweight champion Jermell Champion to “champion in recess” after analyzing the specific circumstances in the division. Jermell’s last fight was in the super middleweight division and there is no certainty that he will return to fight at super welterweight.

As a result, the WBC has confirmed that the March 30 fight between Serhii Bohachuk and Sebastian Fundora will now be upgraded to full WBC super welterweight championship status.