The WBC has voted to change the championship status of current WBC super welterweight champion Jermell Champion to “champion in recess” after analyzing the specific circumstances in the division. Jermell’s last fight was in the super middleweight division and there is no certainty that he will return to fight at super welterweight.
As a result, the WBC has confirmed that the March 30 fight between Serhii Bohachuk and Sebastian Fundora will now be upgraded to full WBC super welterweight championship status.
I think all of Charlo’s belts at 154 are open now as it should be. No way he should get to hold up that entire division fighting as infrequently as he does.
Charles Conwell is ranked #1, I don’t know why he gets passed over and Fundora gets a full title shot in his first fight after being knocked out for the interim title, but I guess I can’t complain too much because Fundora – Bohachuk will be a RIDICULOUS action fight.
