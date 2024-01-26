By Miguel Maravilla
Jaime Munguia 167.8 vs. John Ryder 167.8
(WBC silver super middleweight title)
Oscar Collazo 105 vs. Reyneris Gutierrez 104.8
(WBO minimumweight title)
Gabriela Fundora 111.2 vs. Christina Cruz 111.6
(IBF female flyweight title)
Darius Fulghum 167.2 vs. Alantez Fox 168.2
David Picasso 126 vs. Erik Ruiz 124
Daniel Garcia 131.8 vs. Daniel Lugo 131
Gregory Morales 128.6 vs. Ronal Ron 128.2
Gael Cabrera 128.6 vs. Miguel Ceballos 122.8
Jonathan Canas 135.8 vs. Kameeko Hall 137.6
Venue: Footprint Center, Phoenix, Arizona
Promoter: Golden Boy
TV: DAZN
